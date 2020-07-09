'The Boys' season 2 teaser promises another round in the ring as the Supes hunt The Boys

After the gruesome ending to the first season of Amazon's The Boys, questions were rasied as to where the show would go in a second season.

Now, some of the questions have been answered as Amazon has released the teaser for the second season of the superhero show, whose superheroes are questionable at best.

(Note: The contents in the teaser may be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised)

Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalise on the nation’s paranoia.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman.

The Boys season 2 premiers on September 4 with three episodes, following which it will run on a weekly schedule on Fridays, culminating on October 9.