'The Family Man 2': 4 reasons why Manoj Bajpayee's series is a trendsetter

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's recently-released series The Family Man 2 has emerged as a digital blockbuster while receiving rave reviews from all corners. The general perception is that it is just as compelling as the first season, which is no mean feat. Here is a look at four ways in which Raj and DK's magnum opus has redefined the tenets of OTT content.

It bucked a trend

Indian web series are usually set in the Hindi heartland and feature plenty of strong language/violence. Jamtara, which focussed on phishing in parts of Jharkhand, is a case in point. The Family Man 2 is an exception as it is primarily set in Mumbai and Chennai. It features strong language here and there but such sequences gel with the plot, highlighting the frustration of the character in question.

Pan-India cast

The Family Man 2, managed to find wide patronage as it has a star-studded cast that features actors from multiple industries. While Bajpayee is a popular name in Bollywood. Priyamani has acted in films made in the four major South Indian languages. 'Suchi 'was also part of the Hindi movie Raavan, helmed by Mani Ratnam. Similarly, Samantha Akkineni is a bonafide A-lister in Telugu cinema, who has starred in big hits such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili and Oh! Baby. Mime Gopi and Uday 'Chellam Sir' Mahesh are active in Kollywood.

Balanced approach

The series dealt with a sensitive topic in a balanced and relatable manner while highlighting the 'human cost' of the issue. It featured grey characters as opposed to 'heroes' and 'villains'. Moreover, the political undertones never diluted the family aspects, which formed the backbone of the show.

Distinct identity

Generally speaking, the second season of the show relies heavily on the popularity of the first one to take the brand forward. Mirzapur 2 for example, featured several callbacks to the first part and even tried to recreate some scenes/situations from the original season. The Family Man 2, however, refrained from following a similar path as the protagonist was at a different point in life and dealt with a new foe. That said, it filled in the blanks through flashbacks, thus giving the first season closure.