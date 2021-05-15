There was a misunderstanding, he felt betrayed: Ram Gopal Varma on not working with Aamir Khan after 'Rangeela'

Noted director Ram Gopal Varma says that he did not collaborate with actor Aamir Khan after Rangeela as the star felt 'betrayed' following a 'misunderstanding'. Ramu told Bollywood Hungama that Aamir, unlike him, is a dedicated and patient person.

Rangeela released in 1995 and emerged as a big hit at the box office. It revolved around what happens when a 'tapori' and a film star fall for the vivacious Mili. The cast included Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff.

Post the release, RGV was quoted as saying that the actor who played a waiter in a scene had done a better job than 'Mr Perfectionist', which led to a controversy. Revisiting the incident, he said that he had merely made a 'technical point' about the film and was misquoted.

The Shiva helmer added that the two have since sorted out the differences and there is no bad blood between them.



Rangeela completed 25 years last year much to the delight of fans. RGV, A R Rahman and Urmila reunited virtually to celebrate the special occasion.

Coming to the present, RGV is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film D Company. The gangster drama is based on real-life incidents and released on an OTT platform on Saturday.

The Satya director is also awaiting the release of the 'lesbian crime film' Dangerous, starring Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly.

Aamir, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha that is an adaptation of Forest Gump. The film revolves around the journey of the dim-witted protagonist and is likely to appeal to those fond of light-hearted entertainers.

It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and reunites her with her Talaash and 3 Idiots co-star. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was to be a part of the biggie but opted out due to his packed schedule. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens this Christmas.