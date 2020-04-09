These throwback photos of Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun are too good to be missed

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, on Wednesday (April 8), shared a few throwback pictures in which she is seen bonding with Allu Arjun and this created a fair deal of buzz on social media. While posting the same, the Awe star wished ‘Bunny’ on his birthday and said she was happy about his growth as an actor.

MAJOR THROWBACK (and how!) birthday boy @alluarjun bugsy, so good to see you become the amazing person that you are! ❤️ (It took me a while to hunt these pics down) @ashwinmawle @pnavdeep26 @shraddhadas43 remember this? :) :) pic.twitter.com/ghZ66NSqPY — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2020

Kajal and Allu Arjun shared screen space in the 2009 release Arya 2 and impressed fans with their crackling chemistry. The film, directed by Sukumar, opened on a good note and clicked with a section of the audience. They also teamed up for the 2013 release Yevadu that featured Ram Charan in the lead. The actioner, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, proved to be a feast for ‘Mega’ fans despite receiving mixed reviews.

Coming back to Kajal, she was last seen in the Independence Day release Comali that did well at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The comedy-drama, featured the ‘Punjabi Kudi’ as the leading lady opposite Jayam Ravi and this proved to be its proverbial ‘X factor’. She currently has the eagerly-awaited Indian 2 and the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga in her kitty. The Shankar-directed Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is a crucial release for the young woman as it marks her first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Rakul Preet and actor Siddharth. On the other hand, Mumbai Saga has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and marks Kajal’s Bollywood comeback. Kajal will also be seen in Chiranjeevi's Acharya

As far as Allu Arjun is concerned, he was last seen in the Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that did well at the box office despite facing competition from the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. He will next be seen in Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film features Rasmika Mandanna as the heroine and is likely to get a wide pan-India release.