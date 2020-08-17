Sushant Singh's WhatApp conversation reveals his spirit

These WhatsApp messages from Sushant Singh Rajput to his friend reveal his spirit

“Working on myself spiritually and trying to grow,” mentioned Rajput in the conversation 

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 17 2020, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 22:40 ist
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. Credits - Reuters

A WhatsApp conversation between late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and former Pavitra Rishta co-star Kushal Zaveri shows the enthusiasm and spirit of the former, reported ZeeNews

Kaise he bhai? (How are you, brother?) I hope you're healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. - Sushant,” wrote the Kai Po Che! actor on June 1, merely days before his untimely demise on June 14. 

Kushal replied the following day, that he was doing well in terms of health, but said that “the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception.” 

Rajput almost immediately replied to him that he missed working with Zaveri.

"Yes bhai, working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that work that we did together are something we should be proud of and find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Pls give my love to sid too and tell him that I miss him a lot. Much love,” he wrote. 

Sushant Singh's conversation with Zaveri took place days before his untimely death

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment at Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, sending shockwaves rippling through the Indian film industry.

He made the storybook transition from Patna boy to television and then the starry lights of the Hindi film industry.

He was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by his father and four sisters. 

The Bihar government had recommended a CBI probe, days after Patna police registered an FIR against the late actor's Mumbai-based girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty on the charge of abetment of suicide.

The FIR in Patna has been registered against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). 

Centre filed its written submissions in the Supreme Court on the actress' plea seeking transfer of the FIR.

