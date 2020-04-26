This old photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with WWE stars The Bella Twins is special

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is arguably one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry. The accomplished performer enjoys a fairly strong fan following due to her impressive body of work and gripping screen presence. She has also been a part of quite a few international movies and this has helped her connect with a wider audience. The Dhoom 2 actress recently became the talk of the town for a surprising reason. WWE star Nikki Bella posted a throwback photo in which the Bella Twins are seen with ‘Aish’ in India. She said that she had a wonderful time in the land of the Tricolour and hinted at possibly visiting the country again once the coronavirus situation improves.

The professional wrestling world has had a long informal association with the film industry. WWE star Brian Lee had appeared as ‘The Undertaker’ in Akshay Kumar’s Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. Similarly, some time ago, Varun Dhawan had a sweet chat with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, which took social media by storm. Nathan Jones, who played the antagonist in A Flying Jatt, too had a short stint in the WWE.

Coming back to Aishwarya, she was last seen in Fanney Khan that did not live up to expectations. The, film, featured her in a new avatar, failed to create a buzz among fans and this proved to be its downfall. The cast of the movie included Anil Kapoo and Rajkummar Rao.

She will next be seen in the Mani Ratnam-helmed Ponniyin Selvan, one of the biggest Tamil movies of recent times. The magnum opus, based on a novel of the same name, has a stellar cast that includes Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya and Mani have previously teamed up for well-received movies like Guru and Iruvar and many expect Ponniyin Selvan to be another solid outing for the combo.