This old photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with WWE stars The Bella Twins is special

DH Wed Desk,
  • Apr 26 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 14:36 ist
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is arguably one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry. The accomplished performer enjoys a fairly strong fan following due to her impressive body of work and gripping screen presence. She has also been a part of quite a few international movies and this has helped her connect with a wider audience. The Dhoom 2 actress recently became the talk of the town for a surprising reason. WWE star Nikki Bella posted a throwback photo in which the Bella Twins are seen with ‘Aish’ in India. She said that she had a wonderful time in the land of the Tricolour and hinted at possibly visiting the country again once the coronavirus situation improves.

The professional wrestling world has had a long informal association with the film industry. WWE star Brian Lee had appeared as ‘The Undertaker’ in Akshay Kumar’s Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. Similarly, some time ago, Varun Dhawan had a sweet chat with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, which took social media by storm. Nathan Jones, who played the antagonist in A Flying Jatt, too had a short stint in the WWE.

Coming back to Aishwarya, she was last seen in Fanney Khan that did not live up to expectations. The, film, featured her in a new avatar, failed to create a buzz among fans and this proved to be its downfall. The cast of the movie included Anil Kapoo and Rajkummar Rao.

She will next be seen in the Mani Ratnam-helmed Ponniyin Selvan, one of the biggest Tamil movies of recent times. The magnum opus, based on a novel of the same name, has a stellar cast that includes Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. Aishwarya and Mani have previously teamed up for well-received movies like Guru and Iruvar and many expect Ponniyin Selvan to be another solid outing for the combo. 

