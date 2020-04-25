This throwback photo of Tamannaah Bhatia and her brother is priceless

Tamannaah Bhatia is arguably one of the most popular young stars in Tollywood today and enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive body of work. She has acted alongside the likes of Prabhas and Chiranjeevi, which has helped her prove her mettle. The ‘Milky Beauty’ recently shared a throwback photo in which she is seen spending some quality time with her brother. While posting the snap, the Devi 2 actress said that she would have been happy had he been with her amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Tamannaah, who entered the Telugu film industry with Sree (also spelled Sri) and added a new dimension to her career. Thereafter, she acted in popular movies like Racha, 100% Love and Oosaravelli and found a foothold in the industry. It was, however, the 2015 release Baahubali that made her a household name. The biggie, directed by SS Rajamouli, featured her as the leading lady opposite Prabhas and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema.

Coming to the present, Tamannaah was last seen in the Vishal starrer Action that clicked with the target audience. The film featured her in a bold new avatar, which took social media by storm. The 30-year-old actress was also seen grooving to a special song in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru that starred Mahesh Babu and ‘Kodava Beauty’ Rashmika Mandanna.

‘Tammy’ currently has Seetimaar and the Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan in her kitty. The Sampath Nandi-directed flick revolves around kabbadi and features ‘Avanthika’ as the leading lady opposite Gopichand. On the other hand, Bole Chudiyan marks her first collaboration with Petta actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Some time ago, Tamannaah had agreed to reprise Kangana Ranaut’s role in the Telugu remake of Queen (titled That is Mahalakshmi) and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. One is likely to get clarity on its status once the COVID-19 situation improves.