Throwback: Rashmika Mandanna looks adorable in her first shoot for a magazine; photo inside

There’s no denying the fact that Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after stars in Tollywood today. The young woman enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances and impressive screen presence. The Geetha Govindam star, on Wednesday (June 3), shared a photo from her first shoot for a magazine and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. It the picture, which was clicked in 2001, the then five-year-old ‘Kodava Beauty’ is seen in a cute and innocent avatar.

While sharing the throwback click, Rashmika wondered if she was always destined to earn the love of her fans.

Rashmika has been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Some time ago, the star had shared a moving note about coping with insecurities and urged people to live in the present. Recently she opened up about bonding with her parents and said that, as a kid, she had wrongly assumed her mother and father were strict with her.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gioing through a good phase on the work front. This January, she was seen opposite ‘Super Star’ Mahesh Babu in the eagerly-awaited Sarileru Neekkevvaru that did well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. She was last seen in Bheeshma that exceeded expectations at the ticket window.

Rashmika will soon be turning her attention to the Sukumar-helmed Pushpa that marks her first collaboration with ‘Bunny’. The film is slated to release in numerous languages, which makes it an important affair for all concerned.

She will also be seen in the Kannada biggie Pogaru, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Dhruv Sarja. The Devadas star will also be making her Tamil debut with the Karthi starrer Sultan. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates of these movies once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna’s note on spending time with her family goes viral