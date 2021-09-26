Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' to hit the screens on May 6, 2022

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 will hit the screens on May 6, 2022. This comes a day after the Maharastra government allowed movie theatres to reopen from October 22. Unless things change drastically in the coming months, the biggie will clash at the box office with the Hollywood biggie Thor Love and Thunder that features Chris Hemsworth in the lead.

Interestingly, Heropanti 2 is the second major Hindi movie that is set to lock horns with a Marvel flick in the coming months. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi will hit the screens this Diwali alongside Angelina Jolie's Eternals. It has been directed by Rohit Shetty and is a part of Bollywood's 'Cop Universe'. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with 'Akki. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Coming back to Heropanti 2, it is touted to be an action drama with mass elements and has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is a sequel to Heropanti, which marked his debut, and features Tara Sutaria as the female protagonist. The star made her Bollywood debut with Student of Year 2, which failed to make an impact at the box office. He acted alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan, a film that clicked with the masses. It remains to be seen whether Heropanti 2 helps her score a big hit.

This will be Tiger's first release in over over years. The young hero was last seen in Baaghi 3, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office but failed to reach its potential due to the Covid-19 lockdown. It was a remake of the Tamil movie Vettai and revolved around the adventures of its daring protagonist 'Ronnie'. The cast included Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff.

Tiger also has Ganpath, a 'massy' action drama in his kitty. It reunites him with Kriti Sanon, who was paired opposite the actor in Heropanti, which has piqued the curiosity of movie buffs