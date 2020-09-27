Tiger Shroff's 'Unbelievable' music video to be out on September 29

Actor Tiger Shroff, one of the most popular young stars in the Hindi film industry, recently turned singer with a song titled Unbelievable much to the delight of his fans. The number grabbed a fair deal of attention with its catchy beats and stylish presentation.

The Baaghi actor on Saturday (September 26) took to Instagram to share a video in which he is seen dancing to the beats of the song, impressing a section of the audience with his swag.





“Thank you for all the love to Unbelievable - @tigerjackieshroff has another surprise for you! See you on our YouTube channel on the 29th!," he wrote while sharing the video.

Tiger, who began his acting career with the 2014 release Heropanti, enjoys a strong fan following due to relatable looks, bindass personality and impressive selection of roles. The young star has acted in hits such as Baaghi and Baaghi 2, proving that he is a bankable star. His dancing skills and lively reel image too have gone a long way in adding a new dimension to his career.

Last year, Tiger hit the jackpot when War opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the audience. The film, co-starring 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan, proved to be a feast for the masses and emerged as a blockbuster despite releasing alongside the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

He was last seen in the action-drama Baaghi 3, a remake of the Tamil film Vettai, which opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from most critics. It, however, was not able to reach its full potential due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The star will soon be turning his attention to Rambo, a remake/adaptation of the Hollywood classic of the same name. Contrary to speculation, it will not be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. He also has Heropanti 2, a sequel to the previously-mentioned Heropanti.