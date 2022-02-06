Today heaven gained the voice of an angel: Karan Johar remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Even as Mumbai prepared for the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Karan Johar spoke for the performing arts community when he said: "Today, heaven truly gained the voice of an angel."

The producer-director-TV host said: "I grew up listening to Lata ji's songs and as I mourn her loss today -- I know with absolute confidence that unki 'awaaz hi pehchan' hai and she has left an indelible mark on our Indian culture for many generations to come.

"And today the words of my favourite song resonate very deeply in my heart as I sing -- 'lag jaa gale, ki phir yeh haseen raat ho naa ho ... shaayad phir iss janam mein mulakaat ho naa ho'. Thank you for making an entire nation swoon with your pure voice, we will miss you. Rest in peace, serenity and power."

The immortal song that KJo quoted was sung by Lataji in the 1964 movie, Woh Kaun Thi, whose music was composed by Madan Mohan, with whom the 'Nightingale' had a long and fruitful association.