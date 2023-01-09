Top music albums of 2022

Last year, we not just witnessed great movies but also listened to some quality music. As we begin to embrace a new year, here is a look at some of the best Indian music albums of 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan - 1

The soundtrack and score of the epic period drama was composed by A R Rahman, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's long-time associate. Ahead of the release of the Tamil film, 'Ponni Nadhi' and 'Chola Chola' had thrilled fans.

Post the film's worldwide release, 'Ratchasa Maamaney', 'Alaikadal', and 'Devaralan Attam' struck a chord with the audience.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Ravi Basrur's background score was the backbone of 'KGF: Chapter 1'. In the follow up of Prashanth Neel's period action drama, Basrur upped his game to produce hit songs along with a terrific score.

In the original Kannada album, 'Toofan', 'Gagana Nee', 'Sulthana', 'Mehbooba', and 'The Monster Song' went on to become chartbusters.

Rakshak

Rakshak, the debut album by Indian heavy metal band Bloodywood, is a fine blend of Indian folk music and heavy metal.

The lyrics are sung in the English, Hindi and Punjabi languages. The tracks in the album include 'Gaddaar', 'Aaj', 'Zanjeero Se', 'Machi Bhasad', 'Dana Dan', 'Jee Veerey', 'Endurant', 'Yaad', and 'Chakh Le'. The album entered the Billboard charts and was ranked the third best-selling metal release of the year.

No Name

No Name is the only extended play (EP) recorded by the late Sidhu Moose Wala. The album includes 'Never Fold', 'Love Sick', 'Everybody Hurts', '0 to 100' and 'Bloodlust'.

The EP debuted at number 73 on the Billboard Canadian Albums. 'Never Fold' debuted at number 97 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100. 'Never Fold' and '0 to 100' also debuted on the Asian Music Chart (OCC) at number 9 and 20 respectively.

Vikram

Anirudh Ravichandran's gripping score was the highlight of 'Vikram'. As for the songs, 'Pathala Pathala', in the voice of leading man Kamal Haasan, spurred the hype around the film. In fact, it is one of the most-viewed songs of the film on YouTube. Anirudh's other offerings like 'Vikram', 'Wasted', 'Porkanda Singam', and 'Once Upon A Time' were top notch as well.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

'Kesariya' by Arjit Singh and composed by Pritam from 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva' held the top spot on Billboard India, and UK charts apart from topping real-time charts on Apple Music and Spotify in India and Pakistan.

The track surpassed one billion views across all platforms within four months of its release. Arjit recreates the magic with Jonita Gandhi in 'Deva Deva', which was also a smash hit.

Kantara

The controversy around the song notwithstanding, 'Varaha Roopam' won the love and appreciation of the masses. Sung by Sai Vignesh, the song was the backbone of this blockbuster ecological thriller, written and directed by Rishab Shetty. In the Ajaneesh Loknath musical, 'Singara Siriye'', in the voices of Vijay Prakash and Ananya Bhat was a hit song.