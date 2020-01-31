Union Budget 2020: 5 movies to get you in the mood for the big day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the Union Budget 2020 on Saturday (February 1, 2020). The government is expected to roll out schemes aimed at infusing new life into various key sectors, which makes this a red-letter affair for all concerned. With excitement in the air, here are some popular movies that might set the mood for the big day.

Baazaar (2018)

The only Hindi movie on the list, Baazaar was set against the backdrop of the stock market and revolved around manipulation and backstabbing. The film, starring Saif Ali Khan in the role of a ruthless financial maverick, worked well with the target audience and highlighted several harsh realities of the 'big bad world'.

The Big Short (2016)

The well-received comedy revolved around three separate but concurrent stories that indirectly get intertwined due to the global financial crisis that wreaked havoc in all over the world in 2007-08. It touched upon complex financial concepts like Subprime lending and collateralized debt obligation, enlightening and entertaining fans at the same time.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Featuring a ripping performance from the much-loved Leonardo Dicaprio, The Wolf of Wall Street revolved around the rise and eventual fall of controversial former stockbroker Jordan Belfort and highlighted that questionable practices don't always yield a good result.

The One Percent (2006)

A documentary, The One Percent revolved around inequalities in wealth distribution while highlighting how a few elite Americans control nearly 42 per cent of the world's financial wealth. It grabbed eyeballs due to its hard-hitting presentation, exceeding expectations.

Wall Street (1987)

The Michael Douglas starrer is regarded as one of the finest movies of the 80s. It received rave reviews from quarters for highlighting the 'side effects' of greed while touching upon the sensitive issue of insider trading. Its cast also included Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen. The film's sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, hit screens in 2010 and emerged as a success.

