Upendra will not be celebrating his birthday with fans due to Covid-19 pandemic

There's no denying the fact that Upendra is one of the biggest and most popular names in Kannada cinema. The versatile actor has impressed one and all with his enviable body of work, striking screen presence and creative vision. The 'Real Star has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will not be celebrating his birthday with fans on September 18 this time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also urged his supporters to refrain from assembling near his residence in Bengaluru on his special day as he will not be in the city.

"Every year I used to celebrate with fans from the night before well into the wee hours of the morning, but this year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday, so I request fans not to assemble near my home as I will not be in town for a few days,” he said in a video message.

He, however, added that he might go live on Facebook on his birthday.

Upendra, the star of popular films such as H20 and Super, was last seen in the K Chandru-helmed I Love You, which ruffled a few feathers with its bold content. The film, featuring Rachita Ram as the leading lady, made a decent impact at the box office and received positive reviews from the target audience.

'Uppi' will soon be seen in the pan-India biggie Kabzaa that features him in the role of a don. The action-packed drama is slated to hit screens in numerous languages, making it a high-profile affair for all concerned. He also has Veda Vyasa in his kitty. The film, which was previously titled Ravi Chandra, is a remake of 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's Balupu and features Shanvi as the leading lady.

Upendra will also be directing a film in the near future.