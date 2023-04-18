Used dad’s contacts to get into character in 'Ponniyin Selvan-2': Karthi

Kollywood star Karthi, who's best known for Kaithi, talked about his portrayal of Vandiyadevan in ace filmmaker Mani's Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus PS-2 releases on April 28 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the most out of it. The cast and crew of the much-awaited project kick-started their all-India promotional tour last week.

On April 18, the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan: II reached the national capital to promote their film.

Speaking to the media, Karthi revealed that it was his father’s contacts that helped him to prepare for his character, Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, in Mani Ratnam’s period spectacle.

On being asked how his father (Sivakumar) helped him with the preparation of the role, he said, “He got me some nice history books during Covid-19 and further I got more contacts from his friends who are people who search inscriptions on temples and about common people of the 10th century to get into the skin of the character. It was more of his contacts than my knowledge which came in handy for me.”

“I am very happy to be part of this film. Working in Mani sir’s movies is every star’s dream and I am very happy to be part of this project,” Karthi added.

Karthi was accompanied by co-stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram in key roles, Ponniyin Selvan II will be released across the globe in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.