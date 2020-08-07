Vaani Kapoor to act opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in his next

There’s no denying the fact that actress Vaani Kapoor is a reasonably popular name in Bollywood. The Befikre star has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and proved her mettle. In a major development, the star is set to act opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in a romantic-drama to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Rock On and Kai Po Che fame. The film is set in North India and has a ‘progressive’ storyline. Many feel that Vaani’s chemistry with the Vicky Donor star is going to be a major highlight of the yet-to-be-titled film. It is set to go on the floors from October.

Ayushmann, who was last seen in the well-received Gulabo Sitabo, is known for doing films that deal with unique subjects. While the previously-mentioned Vicky Donor focused on sperm donation, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan revolved around homosexuality. Similarly, Article 15 highlighted the caste dynamics in the heartland. His film with Abhishek Kapoor too is likely to focus on a relatively less explored topic. It features him in the role of an athlete, which has piqued the curiosity. He will reportedly be undergoing rigorous training to get into the skin of the character.

Coming back to Vaani, she was last seen in the action-packed War (2019) that emerged as a blockbuster and impressed a vast section of the audience. The biggie featured her in a bold avatar, which made the desired impact. The film featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as the parallel leads.

Vaani will soon be turning her attention to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. The film, which is likely to feature her in a new avatar, has the potential to be a game-changer for all concerned. Contrary to perception, it is not a remake/adaptation of the popular Kannada movie of the same name.

She also has the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera in her kitty.