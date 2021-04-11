'Vakeel Saab' day 2 box office collection report: Pawan Kalyan's film stays strong

Actor Pawan Kalyan's latest movie Vakeel Saab opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office on Friday (April 9), collecting a share of Rs 32.2 crore .on day 1. It continued its run on Saturday, remaining the top choice of movie buffs in the Telugu states. The second day collection is expected to be more than Rs 10 crore, an impressive number by Tollywood standards.



If these estimates hold, the film will collect nearly Rs 42 crore and recover nearly 50 per cent of the pre-release investment in two days.



Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and revolves around the importance of consent. It features PK in the role of a lawyer, who fights for the love of three women, and is his first relese since the ill-fated Agnyaathavaasi. It stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her third collaboration with her Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu co-star. The cast includes Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Prakash Raj.

Also read: 'Vakeel Saab' preview: 5 reasons to look forward to the Pawan Kalyan-starrer

The biggie has received rave reviews with most critics praising Pawan Kalyan's screen presence and the action scenes. The makers have also been lauded for handing the issue of women empowerment in a sensitive manner. The word of mouth is positive, which should help it stay strong in the coming days. The film is, either way, expected to witness good growth today as it is a Sunday.



With Vakeel Saab in theatres, PK will be resuming work on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is being directed by ace filmmaker Krish and revolves around the journey of an outlaw. It is slated to hit the screens in multiple languages next year. He will also be seen in the Telugu adaptation of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. The film features Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati as the parallel lead and will have a realistic storyline as opposed to a commercial one.

