Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to be part of Balakrishna's upcoming movie?

Powerhouse performer Varalaxmi Sarathkumar may soon be roped in to play a key role in Telugu star Balakrishna upcoming movie with noted director Anil Ravipudi, according to a Tollywood.Net report. The film, to be produced under NBK Films, is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and may cater to the masses. One is likely to get more clarity of the project in the coming days.

Varalaxmi, the star of popular Tamil films such as Podaa Podi and Vikram Vedha, made her Tollywood debut with Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, which clicked with the target audience. It was, however, thre Sankranti blockbuster Krack that established her as a force to be reckoned with.

The Ravi Teja-starrer featured her in a fierce new avatar, which appealed to the masses. Her scenes with the Kick hero, in particular, became popular. She was also seen in Naandhi, which emerged as a critical and commercial success. It remains to be seen whether her film with Balakrishna helps her consolidate her standing in Telugu cinema.

'Varu', meanwhile. is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in the Tamil horror-comedy Katteri. The film was to release in theatres but may premiere on OTT due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She also has the films Pamban, Colors and Laagam in her kitty.

Balakrishna, on the other hand, is working on the actioner Akhanda, which reunites him with Simha and Legend helmer Boyapati Srinu. The film is touted to be a treat for the masses and features 'Nata Simha' in a new avatar. The film stars Pragya Jaiswal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Nandamuri hero.

It was to be released in theatres on May 28 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There has also been talk of him teaming up with director Gopichand for an action drama.