Varun Dhawan dubs for 'Coolie No 1' amid coronavirus threat

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought the film industry to a standstill with several production houses delaying major projects. The pandemic has, however, failed to stop actor Varun Dhawan from fulfilling his professional commitments. The October star recently dubbed for his upcoming film Coolie No 1, giving fans a reason to rejoice. Sharing the news, he asked movie buffs to remember that “comedy is medicine”.



Coolie No 1, directed by popular filmmaker David Dhawan, is a remake of the director’s 1995 hit of the same name that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The film stars Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the young actor.



Interestingly, nearly three years ago, the Student of the Year star had stepped into Salman Khan’s shoes for the reboot of Judwaa (titled Judwaa 2) and impressed a vast section of the audience with his comic timing. Many expect him to hit it out of the park with Coolie No 1 as well.

Varun, once considered to be a synonym for success, is going through a rough patch on the professional side of things. His troubles started when the Karan Johar-backed Kalank under-performed at the box office, failing to impress critics and audiences alike. The film, shot against a big budget, featured a stellar cast that included Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

While many expected him to bounce back with Street Dancer 3D, the reality proved to be quite different as the Remo D Souza-helmed biggie failed to deliver the goods. It remains to be seen whether he is able to bounce back with Coolie No 1.

He was supposed to begin work on Mr Lele after wrapping up Coolie No 1 but the film was recently put on the back-burner as the “dates were just not falling into place”.