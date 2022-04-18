Varun Dhawan looks rough and tough in 'Bawaal' still

Varun Dhawan looks rough and tough in new still from 'Bawaal'

'Bawaal' will hit the screens on April 7, 2023

  • Apr 18 2022, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 13:31 ist
Varun Dhawan in a still from 'Bawaal'. Credit: PR Handout

Actor Varun Dhawan's look from his upcoming movie Bawaal has been released on social media much to the delight of fans. The star is seen sporting a new hairstyle and stylish shades as he rides a bike on the streets. His body language suggests that he plays an individual with a certain degree of swag in the flick. Bawaal's latest schedule is being shot in Lucknow. The film will be shot across three locations in India and five European countries. It is likely to have stunning visuals and a rich look and feel.

Bawaal, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has piqued the curiosity of fans as it marks Varun's first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who rose to fame with the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal.

The film comes at a time when Nadiadwala is going through an eventful phase on the work front. He garnered attention with Tadap, which proved to be a good launch vehicle for Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. The romantic-thriller, a remake of the Telugu sleeper  hit RX 100, opened to a fair response at the domestic box office despite Covid restrictions in Maharashtra. He was also associated with the well-received 83 and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey.

It remains to be seen whether Bawaal does well at the box office when it hits the screens on April 7, 2023.

Varun, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2020 release Coolie No 1 that proved to be a 'digital blockbuster'. It starred Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady. He has the comedy drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and the horror-comedy Bhediya in his kitty.

The Gunjan Saxena star, on the other hand, has Good Luck Jerry in her kitty. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara and Yogi Babu, and is touted to be a gamechanger for her. She will also be seen in Mili, an adaptation of the Malayalam survival drama Helen.

