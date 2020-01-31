Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' has a decent opening week

Actor Varun Dhawan's latest release Street Dancer 3D, which released on January 24, is doing reasonably well at the box office. According to reports, the flick raked in around Rs 3.43 crore on its seventh day and remained the top choice of the target audience. Its week one collection stands at a decent Rs 56.77 crore

Street Dancer 3D's week 1 tally is a bit lower than that of Sui Dhaaga (Rs 62 crore), which might upset his fans. However, it has outperformed the Shoojit Sircar-directed October, which had collected around Rs 30 crore in its opening week.

Many feel that Street Dancer 3D would have fared better had it not released alongside Panga. The Kangana Ranaut starrer witnessed growth after opening on a decent note, and indirectly created a problem for the Remo D'Souza's dance drama.

Interestingly, Street Dancer 3D is likely to rake in the moolah in the second week as well. However, it will face stiff competition from the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman, which hit screens on Friday. The comedy-drama has clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience and this might create a problem for the film.

Street Dancer 3D revolves around the rivalry between two dance groups while touching upon issues such as immigration and the chequered relationship between India and Pakistan. It has an impressive cast, which also includes Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Baahubali beauty Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, with Street Dancer 3D in theatres, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No 1, a reboot of Govinda's 1995 movie of the same name. The film marks the Kalank hero's first collaboration with young actress Sara Ali Khan and this has created a buzz among fans. The cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever.