Veteran actress Roja to play the villain in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’?

There’s no denying the fact that Roja is a powerhouse performer and enjoys a strong fan following due to a variety of reasons. During her stellar career, she has held her own against some of Tollywood’s biggest mass heroes and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. According to numerous reports, the Bhairavaa Deepam actress is in talks to play the antagonist in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

The film, directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar, is slated to hit screens in numerous languages and this makes it a high-profile affair for all concerned. Many feel, Roja’s association with the biggie might help it click with a pan-South audience. Either way, one is likely to get clarity on finer details of the project once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

Pushpa, which has piqued the curiosity with its relatable title, features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with ‘Bunny’. The actress, earlier this year, hit the jackpot with Sarileru Neekevvaru that marked her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. If Pushpa too hits the rights notes at the box office, it might establish her as an ‘A-lister’.

Interestingly, the film was originally supposed to have Mahesh Babu in the lead but this did not happen as ‘Prince’ opted out of the movie due to ‘creative differences’. Following this, the makers approached Allu Arjun who took the offer in no time.

Coming back to Roja, she has been away from films for a while due to her political commitments. Some time ago, it was rumoured that she would be playing the antagonist in the eagerly-awaited NBK 106 and this created a buzz among fans. There has, however, has been no official announcement about the same, which suggests that nothing is set in stone. One might get clarity on this in the coming days.