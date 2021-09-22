Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Sanak’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Vidyut Jammwal on Wednesday said his upcoming film Sanak - Hope Under Siege is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

The action film, directed by Kanishk Varma, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

The 40-year-old actor announced the news on Instagram and shared a poster featuring him holding a gun.

“My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” he wrote.

SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai... Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS .#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/qyPbPdj3qc — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 22, 2021

The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Sanak - Hope Under Siege marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.

The upcoming movie also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra.

It is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.