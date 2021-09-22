Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Sanak’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Sanak’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

The upcoming movie also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 22 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 15:54 ist
Poster of the movie 'Sanak'. Credit: Twitter/ @VidyutJammwal

Vidyut Jammwal on Wednesday said his upcoming film Sanak - Hope Under Siege is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

The action film, directed by Kanishk Varma, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

The 40-year-old actor announced the news on Instagram and shared a poster featuring him holding a gun.

“My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” he wrote.

The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Sanak - Hope Under Siege marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.

The upcoming movie also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rukmini Maitra.

It is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Entertainment News
DH Entertainment
vidyut jammwal
Disney+Hotstar
bollywood
India News

What's Brewing

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

NASA human spaceflight unit split reflects new economy

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'

DH Toon | 'What's your source of independent thinking?'

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

'Little changed in India's religious makeup since 1951'

'Little changed in India's religious makeup since 1951'

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

 