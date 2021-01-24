Vijay Deverakonda’s movie ‘Liger’ to release in July?

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Liger might hit the screens in July if the team is able to wrap the shoot in the coming months. According to the website Tollywood.net, nearly 60 per cent of the shoot is still pending and a final call on the release date is likely to be taken only once the film is completed.

Liger, previously referred to as Fighter, was originally supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if it is able to keep its date with fans this time around.

The film, being directed by noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, is an actioner that features Vijay Deverakonda in the role of an ace fighter. The movie is expected to have several combat scenes and punch dialogues. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual stars Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday as the leading lady and will mark her Tollywood debut. The star’s glamourous look is likely to be a highlight of Liger.

VD enjoys a strong fan following in the Telugu states due to films such as Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Many feel Liger, which will mark his Bollywood debut, has the potential to establish him as a force to be reckoned with in the Hindi belt.

The Karan Johar-backed biggie has an impressive supporting cast that includes Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan and Bollywood/Tellywood actor Ronit Roy. The Udaan star is expected to have quite a few intense scenes with the ‘Rowdy’.

Liger comes at a time when Vijay Deverakonda is going through a difficult phase on the professional front. His troubles started when Dear Comrade proved to be a commercial failure despite featuring the 'Karnataka Crush' Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. He tried reviving his career with the romantic-drama World Famous Lover but things did not go as planned as the film sank without a trace. It remains to be seen whether Liger gives him a much-needed hit.