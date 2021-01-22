Vijay to team up with director H Vinoth for ‘Thalapathy 66’?

Actor Vijay, widely regarded as one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry, is apparently set to sign another movie. According to several reports, the mass hero has decided to team up with noted filmmaker H Vinoth for a film being referred to as Thalapathy 66.

If things fall into place, this will be the filmmaker’s third film with an ‘A-lister’. The Threeran helmer became the talk of the town when he wielded the microphone for the Ajith Kumar-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai. The film, an adaptation of the Bollywood hit Pink, revolved around the need to respect consent and highlighted that ‘no means no’. The cast included Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Pandey.

Vinoth is currently working on the eagerly-awaited movie Valimai, which will mark his second consecutive collaboration with Ajith. The film is touted to be an actioner and reportedly features the ‘Ultimate Star’ in a new avatar. It is being shot in exotic locations and might cater to the ‘Gen Y’ crowd. It is likely to have quite a few mass sequences, catering to the ‘Thala Army’. A few web sites had reported that Janhvi Kapoor, the late Sridevi’s daughter, will be seen essaying a key role in the film. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. The buzz is that Valimai will hit the screens only when the Covid-19 situation improves.

Vijay, on the other hand, is going through a terrific phase on the work front. His latest movie Master opened to a thunderous response at the box office a few days ago. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed thriller revolved around the journey of a rowdy professor and had an impressive cast that included Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah.

‘Thalapathy’ has a film with Kolamaavu Kokila director Nelson in his kitty, which is expected to go on the floors.