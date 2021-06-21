Vijay's new movie titled 'Beast', first look poster out

Sun Pictures on Monday unveiled the first look poster of actor Vijay's upcoming film,which was being referred to as Thalapathy 65, much to the delight of fans. It features the hero in a massy new avatar and confirms that the biggie has been titled Beast.

The film is touted to be an action-thriller and marks Vijay's first collaboration with Nelson Dilipkumar, who rose to fame with the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamavu Kokila. It reportedly features the star in a new avatar and has a 'massy' yet unconventional storyline. The film stars Pooja Hegde, who has acted in hits such as Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, as the leading lady.

The Maharshi actor made her debut with the 2012 release Mugamoodi, starring Jiiva, before shifting to Tollywood. It remains to be seen whether Beast helps her find a foothold in Tamil cinema. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is set to make his Kollywood debut with the film. He has garnered attention with his work in Unda and Love, carving a niche for himself in M-town. The buzz is that Thalapathy 65 may open new avenues for him.

The film comes at a time when Vijay is going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in the Pongal release Master, which emerged as a blockbuster despite Covid-19 restrictions. It was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame and revolved around the clash between a rowdy professor and his arch-rival. It had an impressive cast that included Vijay Sethupathi, Petta actor Malavika Mohanan and Vishwaroopam star Andrea Jeremiah.

He is slated to begin work on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, to be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will mark his Telugu debut, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. There have been talks of the Sarkar hero reuniting with popular director Atlee, who directed his films Theri, Mersal and Bigil, for Thalapathy 67.