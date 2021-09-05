Vikram, director Pa Ranjith to collaborate for a movie?

Tamil star Vikram is likely to team up with maverick filmmaker Pa Ranjith for a high-profile film to be backed by Studio Green, according to reports. 'Chiyaan' has apparently already heard the script and may sign the dotted line in the coming days. The film might go on the floors in 2022, if the two are able to wrap up their current commitments on time.

Pa Ranjith had reportedly finalised the script for the film a long time ago but it was put on hold once he bagged Kabali and Kaala in quick succession.The filmmaker, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He recently garnered attention when the Sarpatta Parambarai emerged as a digital blockbuster. The film was set in North Chennai and featured Arya in the lead. It received rave reviews with most critics praising the sincere performances. He is working on Natchathiram Nagargirathu, touted to be a 'different' romantic drama.

Also Read | 'Sarpatta Parambarai' movie review: Arya shines in watchable sports drama

Vikram, on the other hand, was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-backed Kadaram Kondan, which exceeded expectations at the box office. It was an adaptation of the French film Point Blank and featured him in a striking new avatar. The mass hero will soon be seen in Cobra, a thriller with plenty of commercial elements. It has been directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and marks his first collaboration with the I actor.

Vikram plays the lead role in Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a book of the same name. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and has a stellar cast that includes Jayam Ravi, Rahman, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kishore. It will be released in theatres in two parts. Vikram will be seen alongside his son Dhruv in Mahaan, helmed by the maverick filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. He is also part of ace filmmaker Gautam Menon's delayed movie Dhruva Natchathiram.