Wanted to be an IPS officer, says actor Pooja Chopra

Actor Pooja Chopra, a fairly popular name in the film industry, says that she was not into acting while growing up and wanted to be an IPS officer. She adds that things, however, changed after she won a beauty pageant and starred in the sleeper hit Commando.

Speaking to DH, the star opened up about being a part of Zee5’s Poison 2 and playing the ‘only white character’ in the series.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up Poison 2?

To begin with, the script was pacy and had plenty of unpredictable twists. It showed how humans behave when they want something. Moreover, my character is the only one who is white (morally correct) and not manipulative. So, in a way, I am giving the right message.

How was the experience of working with Aftab Shivdasani and Raai Laxmi?

It was a wonderful experience. Laxmi and I have been friends for quite some time. Moreover, I was supposed to do a movie with Aftab. So, it was like a party. However, at the same time, everybody was driven and took work seriously.

Is there any difference between acting in a web series and a film?

As an actor, there was not much of a difference as all of us are from a film background. There were no compromises (in terms of production values) involved at all. However, the life of an OTT offering is a lot more. And it reaches a wider audience.

How did you get interested in acting?

I was initially a tomboy and was never really into acting. In fact, I wanted to become an IPS officer. After winning a beauty pageant, I did a few shoots and soon acting happened. Once I did Commando, there was absolutely no going back.

In what ways has stardom affected your personal life?

That deal was sealed the moment I was crowned. There were bodyguards around me and everyone wanted my interview. I soon realised that life would not be the same, thereafter. I, however, have no regrets as even as a child, I loved the attention.

What keeps you going during difficult times?

You can never have a better reason to keep going than yourself. I realised that raasta lamba hai but I am not a quitter.

Do you plan to do more web content going forward?

The fundamental thing is that the character and the story have to be good. The medium is not important.