Warner Bros and DC to host virtual 'FanDome', featuring DC movies, television and games

One of the few unexpected benefits of the coronavirus lockdown is that fandom culture, which was largely focused around exclusive events, has started to move online. This is enabling companies, and fans, to come together in ways which were not possible earlier.

It's telling when even San Diego Comic-Con, touted to be one of the biggest conventions in the world, has decided to move to the internet to ensure fans don't miss what they love.

The latest entry in the online conventions trend is DC Comics, one of the oldest publishers of comic books in the world.

The company has announced 'FanDome', a 24-hour event bringing together the entirety of the slate of DC properties - from comics to television, film and video games, along with the people who star in them and the creators who put them together.

The DC global FanDome event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from Warner Bros games, film and TV, and comics, as well as provide an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind the feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders.

Additionally, fans will learn more about the Snyder Cut of Justice League, set to premiere on HBO Max in 2021, and Wonder Woman 1984, which opens worldwide on October 2.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of this event is that fans will not be left behind, with FanDome being available in several languages, and localised events to keep fans busy.

The epicentre of the DC FanDome is the 'Hall of Heroes', where fans can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games.

From there, fans can navigate deeper into the DC Multiverse, exploring five additional satellite worlds, each with its own localised content and activities:

DC WatchVerse: Here's where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

DC YouVerse: Here is where the fans are the stars and it is filled with user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world.

DC KidsVerse: This is targeted towards children, with a number of 'activations' aimed at fans at the younger age of the spectrum. It can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centrepiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production; Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. Here, fans can go behind the scenes with the artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Filled with goodies such as DIY kits, giveaways and merchandise, this is the last of the five 'worlds' put together by DC for the FanDome.

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros, said, “There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalise their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favourite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

The DC FanDome event will take place on August 22, starting 10:30 pm IST, and can be accessed from DCFanDome.com.