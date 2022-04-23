Was never part of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Arshad Warsi

It was recently reported that Bollywood star Arshad Warsi had been dropped from Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which garnered a fair deal of attention. It was further claimed that Zaheer Iqbal, who made debut with the commercially-unsuccessful Notebook, had been roped in to step into the Golmaal Again actor's shoes. Warsi has, now dismissed the rumours. He told Bollywood Life that he was never part of the movie.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is an action-comedy that features 'Bhai' in the in new avatar. It is touted to be a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero. It stars Pooja Hegde, last seen opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, as the leading lady. Telugu star Venkatesh, who acted in a couple of Hindi films in the 90s, is likely to be part of the movie. The buzz is that its soundtrack will be composed by top music director Devi Sri Prasad, who last collaborated with Khan for Seeti Maar from Radhe.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to hit the screens in December.

Khan, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The mass hero was last seen in Antim, which made a decent impact at the box office. He is working on Tiger 3, a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, which reunites him with Katrina Kaif. He will be seen in an extended cameo in Pathaan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a long absence. 'Hindustan Ka Bhai' is set to make his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi's Godfather, a remake of the Mohanlal-led Lucifer. He has confirmed he'll be part of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, to be penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad.

Warsi, on the other hand, was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey. The action-comedy, a remake of the Tamil cult film Jigarthanda, didn't do well at the box office as it faced competition from The Kashmir Files. He will soon be seen in the web series Asur 2.

