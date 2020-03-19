Watch: Salman Khan hums a Hrithik Roshan song in this viral video

Bollywood star Salman recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen making a sketch while humming the much-loved title song of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain. The actor seems to be in a relaxed mood as he enjoys some “lazy lamhe”.

‘Bhai’, considered to be one of the biggest names in Bollywood, is going through a relatively difficult phase on the work front. His problems started when the Kabir Khan-helmed Tubelight bombed at the box office, disappointing a vast section of the audience. The multi-starrer Race 3 added to his woes as it did not live up to expectations. Thereafter, the mass hero bounced back with Bharat and proved that he has still got ‘it’.

Salman was last seen in the much-hyped Dabangg 3 that did not do as well as expected. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, hit screens amid the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests and this affected its box office performance. The actioner had a stellar cast that included Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan.

Salman will next be seen in the action-drama Radhe, which marks his second collaboration with the Wanted director. The shoot of the movie has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak and will most probably resume when things improve. The movie features Disha Patani of MS Dhoni fame as the leading lady and is her second flick with the A-lister.

Once Radhe hits screens, Salman will begin work on the Sajid Nadiadwala-backed Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. All in all, the “Bhai gang” has plenty to look forward to