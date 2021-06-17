We took the decision with a heavy heart: Fahadh Faasil on OTT-only release for 'Malik'

Actor Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movie Malik is set to release on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route, which has ruffled a few feathers. The actor, on Wednesday (June 16), commented on the issue and clarified that the decision has been taken 'with a heavy heart' due to the Covid-19 situation. In a statement issued to the media, 'FaFa' added that the film was designed for theatres and asked movie buffs to support the biggie when it releases. He promised to offer fans a 'fresh theatrical experience' once things return to normal.

Malik has been directed by Mahesh Narayanan and reportedly features a hard-hitting storyline with religious undertones. It has an impressive cast that includes Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Salim Kumar.

Mahesh and Fahadh had previously collaborated for Take Off and CU Soon, which received rave reviews. It remains to be seen whether their latest movie lives up to the expectations.

Fahadh, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He garnered attention with his work in CU Soon, which is considered to be a 'digital hit'. He suffered a setback when Irul failed to impress critics. The star was last seen in the drama Joji, which received praise from those fond of 'realistic' cinema. It was inspired by William Shakespeare's Macbeth and revolved around what happens when a key character dies under mysterious circumstances. The cast included Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad and Sunny P N.

Fahadh will soon make his Tollywood debut with Pushpa, starring actor Allu Arjun in the lead. It is directed by Sukumar and features the 'Stylish Star' in the role of a lorry driver. The buzz is that he is being considered for a negative role in the Tamil movie Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan. The film will be directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, best known for helming the Diwali hit Kaithi and Vijay's Master.