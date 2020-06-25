When Mammooty impressed the Kannada audience with his performance in a Sandalwood movie

There’s no denying the fact that Mammootty is one of the most popular and sought-after stars in Mollywood. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, intelligent selection of roles and outspoken nature. While almost knows about his contribution to Malayalam cinema, not many know that he has acted in a Kannada movie.

In 2012, he made his Sandalwood debut with the K Manju-backed Shikari and added a new dimension to his career. The film, shot simultaneously in Kannada and Malayalam, featured ‘Megastar’ in a double role and this proved to be one of its major highlights. The cast included Poonam Bajwa, Aditya and Mohan Shankar.

While talking about dubbing in Kannada for the first time, Mammootty said that he had given it his all and tried not to ‘insult the language’.

“I have worked very hard in dubbing my lines and not once have I tried to insult the language. But if the audience finds anything wrong in the way I speak, then it is only my utter ignorance about the language,” he had said.

Also Read: Mammootty starrer ‘One’ to get a direct digital release? Here’s an update

Shikari received rave reviews from the Sandalwood audience with most fans praising Mammootty for stealing the show with his sincere performance. The Malayalam version, however, received unimpressive reviews with most critics claiming that the narrative was not compelling enough.

Coming to the present, Mammootty was last seen in the much-hyped Shylock, which clicked with a section of the audience. He will next be seen in the political-thriller One, featuring him in a new avatar. The film has penned by the Bobby-Sanjay duo of Traffic and How Old Are You fame.

The few websites had recently reported that the film would release directly on a streaming platform, as opposed to the big screen, amid the Covid-19 crisis. The team, however, dismissed the rumours

Mammootty also has the eagerly-awaited The Priest, marking his first collaboration with ‘Lady Superstar’ Manju Warrier, in his kitty