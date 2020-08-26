When Yash landed in trouble for his tweet to Sudeep

Actor Yash is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after names in Kannada cinema. The star enjoys a pan-India fan following due to his impressive screen presence and bindass nature. While almost everyone is aware of the KGF actor’s intelligent selection of roles and his subsequent rise to stardom, not many might know that he once got into trouble with Sudeep fans for a surprising reason.

A couple of years ago, the Eega baddie had asked the ‘Rocking Star’ to take up a fitness challenge. Yash, however, subtly refused to accept the challenge and nominated his friend Chethan for the same.

“Hi Sudeep, you have given me a challenge. Thank you. We actors will, more or less, do workouts. So, it is common for us to be doing workouts. I felt like giving a small twist. I am making my childhood buddy Chethan aka Chakli, whom I consider can never look fit, do this task,” (sic) he tweeted.

This upset Sudeep fans to such an extent that they trolled ‘Rocky’ like never before. Some of them crossed the limits of decency, using unacceptable language against the Sandalwood sensation. Amid the controversy, ‘Deepanna’ urged his fans to exercise restraint and refrain from insulting the Googly star. He also made it clear that he was not upset with Yash for addressing him by name.

His comments created a fair deal of buzz on Twitter with movie buzz praising ‘Kichcha’ for taking a stand against online bullying.

Coming to the present, Sudeep is working on the eagerly-awaited Phantom that features him in a stylish new avatar. The film has an impressive cast that includes Shraddha Srinath and Nirup Bhandari. He also has Kotigooba 3 in his kitty. The film, the third installment of the Kotigooba series, features Shraddha Das as the leading lady.

On the other hand, Yash will next be seen in the much-hyped KGF Chapter 2 that is a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster KGF (2018).