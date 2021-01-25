Who is Natasha Dalal? 5 things to know about Varun Dhawan’s wife

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan tied the knot with close friend Natasha Dalal on Sunday (January 24) much to the delight of his well-wishers. The ceremony, which was held in Alibaug, proved to be a relatively low-key affair with a limited number of guests in attendance. With the ‘shaadi’ garnering a fair deal of attention, here are five things one needs to know about Varun’s wife.

A fashion designer by profession: Natasha, a fashion designer by profession, holds a degree in fashion designing from a prestigious institute in New York. She spent a significant amount of time abroad due to her academic commitments before returning to Mumbai in 2013. Natasha subsequently launched her clothing line, beginning a new chapter in life.

Private person: Natasha is a fairly private person, which explains why she never really spoke about her relationship with the ABCD 2 star. Varun too initially made it a point to avoid commenting on his personal life in public. He, however, confirmed being in a relationship with her in 2019 with an Instagram post. He later spoke about his bond with Natasha on Koffee With Karan, highlighting that she was ‘the one' for him.

She has known Varun since childhood: Natasha, the daughter of businessman Rajesh Dalal and his wife Gauri, did her schooling at a noted educational institution in Mumbai. She met Varun in the sixth standard, becoming friends with him in no time.

A sweet love story: While the two have known each other since childhood, their love story did not exactly begin in school. Love blossomed between the two shortly after they reunited with each other during a concert. Reports of them being in a relationship first surfaced in 2012 shortly after Varun made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of the Year.

Her Karwa Chauth garnered attention: Natasha garnered a fair deal of attention when she fasted for Varun on Karwa Chauth. This was the first time she publicly acknowledged that she considered the actor to be her ‘special one’.