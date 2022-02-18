Will Mohanlal's 'Aaraattu' strike gold at the box office?

Malayalam star Mohanlal's latest movie Aaraattu is set to hit the screens on Friday much to the delight of fans. The action-packed masala entertainer has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs due to its 'massy' trailer, a clear indication of its blockbuster potential. So, will the B Unnikrishnan-helmed flick live up to expectations at the box office? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Mohanlal remains Malayalam cinema's biggest draw despite the rise of younger stars. His star power helped his last theatrical outing Marakkar open on an impressive note despite unimpressive word of mouth. The period drama, however, failed to keep the momentum going in the long run and ended up being a commercial failure. His mere association with Aaraattu should help it get wide patronage. Its action-packed trailer indicates that it, like Lucifer, is a treat for the masses. This will ensure good numbers in the smaller cities.

Weaknesses

The film features Shraddha Srinath, who made her Mollywood and acting debut with the 2015 release Kohinoor and is the second Malayalam flick of her career. While the U-Turn star is an accomplished performer, she is not perceived to be a big name in M-town. Aaraattu, which has been shot on a budget of Rs 18 crore, is a smaller film compared to a Marakkar or an Odiyan.

Opportunities

The film comes at a time when the Covid situation is under control and most curbs have been lifted. The positive response to Hridayam and Kurup indicates that fans are willing to watch movies in theatres under the 'new normal', provided the content is good. Aaraattu faces limited competition in Kerala as it is the only major Malayalam movie to hit the screens this week. Pranav's movie, which premiered in cinemas a few weeks ago, has pretty much run its course. Mohanlal consolidated his standing outside Kerala with the direct-to-OTT release Drishyam 2, which emerged as a 'Digital Blockbuster' in 2021. This should benefit the flick in markets such as Karnataka and the National Capital Region.

Threats

Mohanlal's last two theatrical releases Big Brother and Marakkar underperformed at the ticket window. This might affect the film's performance over the opening weekend especially if the word of mouth isn't up to the mark. Aaraattu will face stiff competition from Ajith Kumar's new movie Valimai which is in its second week as the mass hero has an impressive fanbase in 'God's Own Country'.

