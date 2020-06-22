Writer Sachy wanted to do a multi-starrer with Mammootty, Prithviraj

Noted Malayalam writer Sachy passed away on Thursday( June 18) following a cardiac arrest, leaving countless movie buffs in a state of shock. Following this, some of the biggest names in Mollywood offered their condolences to his near and dear ones and urged them to stay strong in testing times.Sachy's friend and Production Controller Badusha has now revealed that the Anarkali director wanted to make a multi-starrer with Mollywood biggies Mammootty and Prithiviraj . He revealed that the Run Baby Run writer was planning to title the movie Bringand and make it on a grand scale. He wanted Asif Ali, Tovino and Biju Menon to be a part of the ambitious project.

Many feel, if things had gone according to plan, the film would have helped Sachy scale new heights.

The screenwriter, who practiced law before entering the film industry, began his career with Chocolate (2007), which he wrote with Sethu. The two subsequently penned the scripts of movies such as Robin Hood, Makeup Man and the Mammootty-Taapsee Pannu starrer Doubles.

Sachy later decided to to work as a solo writer, which helped him add a new dimension to his career. He subsequently penned films such as Run Baby Run, Ramleela and Sherlock Toms, making a solid impact. He turned director with the previously-mentioned Anarkali (2015), which fared better than expected. He turned to direction with the well-received Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which released earlier this year. The film, featuring Prithviraj and Biju Menon as the parallel leads, emerged as a success and impressed a vast section of the audience. A Hindi remake of the film is in the works.