WWE star John Cena wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and noted actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (July 11) much to the shock of their well-wishers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya too tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday (July 12), adding to the worries of their near and dear ones. The WWE star and Hollywood hero took to Instagram to wish the Bachchans a speedy recovery. The erstwhile ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ posted a photo of Big B and AB Jr but refrained from captioning it.

John, once regarded as the face of the WWE, is active on social media and frequently shares photos of popular stars on Instagram. A while ago, he had paid tribute to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor after they lost their battle with cancer. The master of the Attitude Adjustment had also posted a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput after he died by suicide on June 14.

John, a popular name in India, cemented his legacy by putting on stellar matches against the likes of The Rock, Triple H and Daniel Bryan. He also feuded with The Undertaker during his early days with the company. He began his acting career with the well-received The Marine, beginning a new chapter in life. The wrestler-turned-actor subsequently acted in movies like Fred, 12 Rounds and Legendary, making a decent impact.

He will be seen playing a key role in the eagerly-awaited F9, the latest instalment of the Fast and Furious series. The film, starring Vin Diesel, was slated to hit screens this year but failed to keep its date with the audience amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coming back to the Bachchans, Big B on Sunday (July 12) thanked fans for their wishes. AB Jr too asked one and all to stay calm and indicated that things are under control. The 'Megastar’ and the Guru actor are expected to be in hospital till ‘the doctors decide otherwise’. On the other hand, ‘Aish’ and Aaradhya are self-isolating at home.