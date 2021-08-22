Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' to release in theatres on April 14, 2022

The eagerly-awaited Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 will hit the screens on April 14 next year, actor Yash confirmed on Sunday.
The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022.#KGF2onApr14@prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 pic.twitter.com/2FPTknM7Nb
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 22, 2021
(More to follow)
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam
Rakshabandhan 2021: 4 sibling duos in Indian politics
Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods
Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi
Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago
We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?
A guide to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies
The acid test
Shadow over the spotlight