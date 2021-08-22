Yash's 'KGF 2' to release in theatres on April 14, 2022

Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' to release in theatres on April 14, 2022

The film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster 'KGF'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 15:41 ist
The official poster for 'KGF Chapter 2'. Credit: Twitter/@TheNameIsYash

The eagerly-awaited Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 will hit the screens on April 14 next year, actor Yash confirmed on Sunday. 

(More to follow)

