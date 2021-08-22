Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' to release in theatres on April 14, 2022

The eagerly-awaited Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2 will hit the screens on April 14 next year, actor Yash confirmed on Sunday.

The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022.#KGF2onApr14@prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 pic.twitter.com/2FPTknM7Nb

— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 22, 2021