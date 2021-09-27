Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' to hit the screens as planned

The release dates of several major Bollywood movies---right from Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83-- were announced recently, which created a buzz among movie buffs. The slew of announcements led to speculation that the Sandalwood biggie KGF Chapter 2 would hit screens on a revised date to avoid a potential clash with a Hindi flick. The film's makers have now dismissed the rumours and emphasised that it will release in theatres as planned on April 14, 2022.

The film was to hit the screens this July but the plan was dropped due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. There were previously talks of it being released on an OTT platform but its leading man Yash dismissed the rumours, clarifying that it has been designed for the theatres.

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster and revolves around the journey of 'Rocky Bhai'. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel and is perceived to be a gamechanger for him. The cast includes Srinithi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The 'Mast Mast' actor, who previously acted alongside 'Real Star' Upendra in the 1999 movie Upendra, plays the role of a political bigwig in the film. Her character reportedly issues a warrant against the hero, a development that adds a new layer to the narrative.

Dutt, on the other hand, plays the antagonist in what is the first Kannada film of his career. His look has garnered a fair deal of attention as it has a distinct Vikings vibe. His character, referred to as Adheera, is likely to have action scenes with the 'Rocking Star', which has piqued the curiosity of fans. Prakash Raj's association with the film has also become the talk of the town. There was speculation that he had replaced Anant Nag in the film but the director clarified that he plays a completely different role.