You hurt my child, you hurt me: Chris Rock's mother hits out at Will Smith over Oscars 2022 incident

Comedian Chris Rock's mother Rose has hit out at actor Will Smith for attacking her son during the Academy Awards 2022 last month. She told WIS-TV that the Men In Black star has 'hurt' her whole family with his actions. She added that she was 'proud' of the way Rock handled the incident as he continued his duties as presenter with utmost professionalism. She also indicated that she wasn't too happy about The Academy's decision to ban Smith from the Oscars for 10 years as 'You don’t even go every year'.

The Oscars 2022 proved to be an eventful night for Smith as he made headlines for a variety of reasons. The star stormed on to the stage during the ceremony and slapped Rock for cracking a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. He dropped an 'F' bomb while warning the comedian that his better half was off limits. The night, however, ended on a good note for him as he won the 'Best Actor' award for his work in the biographical drama King Richard, which revolved around the life of Tennis coach Richard Williams. He spoke about his desire to be a 'vessel of love' in his acceptance speech but didn't explicitly apologise to Rock for the slap incident.

Smith later acknowledged that he was 'out of line' and asked for forgiveness. He was, nonetheless, banned from the Oscars for 10 years. Smith also resigned from the Academy over his actions.

His troubles didn't end there as Netflix, reportedly, put his movie Fast and Loose on hold in light of the controversy. Bad Boys 4, the fourth part of the cult franchise, too was put on the backburner. The perception is that the incident may affect the fate of Bright 2 as well.

Jada, meanwhile, recently touched upon the issue during her appearance on a talk show when she spoke about 'healing'. She, however, refused to go talk about the incident in detail