'Your Honor 2' series review: Jimmy Sheirgill delivers a career-best performance in gritty crime drama

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Mita Vashisht, Gulshan Grover, Mahie Gill

Director: E Nivas

Platform: Sonyliv

Rating: 3/5

Your Honor, one of the finest web series of 2020, proved to be a gamechanger for Jimmy Sheirgill and clicked with the audience due to its intense presentation. Its second season, which was released on Friday, lives up to the standards set by the first season. It highlights what happens when the protagonist tries to save his son from the consequences of his past actions and deals with some highly dangerous foes. The series is reminiscent of the Malayalam movie Drishyam as both have family elements and blur the lines between 'right' and 'wrong'.

The promising premise hits the right notes as the writers get the basics right. The show opens on a slow note, reintroducing the viewer to the world of Your Honor. The subsequent episodes highlight the complex dynamics at play. Sheirgill's scenes with his son stand out as they are intense and emotional in equal measure. The Collar Bomb actor's scenes with Gurjot Pannu, played by Gulshan Grover, are another highlight as they take the show into Breaking Bad territory. The writers manage to keep the Sadma actor's character a bit ambiguous, which helps him emerge as Your Honor's answer to Gus Fring. The sequences set in a jail bring out the gritty nature of the show and cater to those who liked Criminal Justice, a series about what happens when the 'hero' lands in jail after being accused of murder.

On the flip side, the angle involving a 'mahant' and his association with the 'bhaiyas' feels a bit undercooked. It remains to be seen if this aspect is played up in the remaining episodes. Mahie Gill's character feels one-dimensional. Things, however, might change if the subsequent episodes explore her backstory. Her scenes with Mita Vashisht have come out well and might add a new layer to Your Honor 2 if they get enough scope going ahead.

Coming to the performances, Sheirgill is the heart and soul of the show. He internalises the character and emotes with his eyes. His silences often convey more than his words, which is no mean feat. His restrained dialogue delivery adds depth to a complex character.

Mahie, as alluded to previously, does not really make much of an impact. Grover, who has previously essayed negative roles in several films, delivers a performance that appeals to die-hard fans of his 'bad man' persona. His intense dialogue delivery especially in a scene where he assaults a character brings out Gurjot Pannu's mean streak. Mita shines despite the limited screen time as she nails the 'desi' accent, which makes the performance feel more authentic. Varun Badola remains an integral part of the narrative even though Kashi was killed in the previous season. This character becomes a personification of the guilt faced by Sheirgill. The treatment is similar to how the makers of Inside Edge had handled Amit Sial's character in certain portions of the second season.

The supporting cast serves its purpose The production values are top-notch as they give Your Honor a rich look and feel. The action scenes are as raw as can be and gel with the narrative.

The review covers the first five episodes

