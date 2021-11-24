'Your Honor 2' was draining, left me mentally exhausted: Jimmy Sheirgill

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who received rave reviews for his performance in the recently-released series Your Honor 2, says that working on the show was a 'draining experience' for him as it features an intense narrative.

"It is an intense role and such shows always leave you mentally exhausted. I do comedy or lighter roles to break the monotony," he told DH.

Your Honor 2, directed by E Niwas, is a crime drama that features the underrated actor in the role of a judge and has proved to be a gamechanger for him. The series revolves around what happens when the protagonist tries to save his son from grave danger. It has an impressive cast that includes Gulshan Grover, Mahie Gill, and Mita Vashisht. The 'Bad Man' plays the role of a ruthless tycoon in what is the first web series of his career.

"I have always enjoyed working with Gulshan and this time was no different. He really knows how to lighten up things during a shoot," he added.

Your Honor 2 released on Sonyliv on November 19, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Sheirgill began his Bollywood career with a supporting role in the 1996 release Maachis, which attained cult status. It was, however, the Yash Chopra-backed Mohabbatein that made fans take note of his abilities. He subsequently carved a niche for himself in the industry with films such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Hum Tum, Tanu Weds Manu and A Wednesday!. He, however, was never perceived to be a box office draw.

His luck changed when he made his web debut with Rangbaaz Phirse, which received rave reviews. Your Honor Season 1 established him as an OTT superstar when it opened to an overwhelming response last year. Sheirgill says that he is a fan of web series as they feature detailed narratives.

"A web series is usually seven to eight hours long. The script comes to around 500 pages, which is not the case with films," added the actor.

With Your Honor 2 winning hearts, he is set to turn his attention to his upcoming Punjabi film Shareek 2