YouTuber Bhuvan Bam loses his parents to Covid-19

Actor Rajkumar Rao offered his condolences to Bhuvan Bam, following the tragedy

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 14 2021, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 11:09 ist
Bhuvan Bam with his parents. Credit: Instagram/Bhuvan Bam

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, the face of the popular 'BB Ki Vines' channel, has lost his parents to Covid-19. His father Avnindra Bam passed away on May 11 while his mother Padma Bam died on June 10 , according to a statement issued by the star's team.

Bhuvan paid tribute to his parents on Saturday (June 12) with a heartfelt Instagram post in which he wondered whether he had been a 'good son'. He added that he 'can't wait' to be with them again. He also posted a few photos of the family.

Actor Rajkumar Rao, the star of critically-acclaimed films such as Citylights and Newton, offered his condolences to the the social media sensation and said that their good wishes will always be with him.

"I'm so sorry for your loss bhai. You've done a lot. I've seen it first-hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what's written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I'm always there," he wrote on Instagram

