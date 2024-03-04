Even if you give me five million dollars I won’t come: When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at wedding

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar once refused to sing at a wedding despite the organisers offering her millions of dollars, Asha Bhosle had revealed on the reality show DID L’il Masters 5, as per a report in The Indian Express.
“She was offered one million dollars to sing at a wedding. They said, ‘sirf do ghante darshan dijiye (Just come for two hours and attend the wedding)’. The singer replied, 'Even if you give me five million dollars I won’t come'," Bhosle recalled.
On the same lines, Bhosle had shared another story at the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony.
“Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth million dollars or pounds. They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me, ‘Will you sing at a wedding?’ I said I won’t, and she then told the rep, ‘We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings.’ That person was very disappointed."
Reacting to the revelations, actor Kangana Ranaut agreed with 'the Nightingale's,' policy of not performing at weddings.
“Agree!!! Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs… denied insane amount of money… glad to come across the video… Lataji truly so inspiring," the Indian Express report quoted Kangana as saying.
However, during Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony, while the singer could not physically be a part of the function, she had sent a special voice recording of her singing the Gayatri Mantra and Ganesh Stuti which was played during rituals.
This comes as the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wrapped up on March 3.
While top businessmen from all around the world marked attendance at Mukesh Ambani's son's special weekend, who’s who of the film industry and global artists were also invited to be a part of the celebration.
The festivities were kicked off with a spectacular performance by international music sensation Rihanna, setting the tone for the star-studded celebrations.
Bollywood's three Khans— Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event.
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ananya Panday also took to the stage on day two of the grand party.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 04 March 2024, 09:23 IST)