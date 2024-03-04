Even if you give me five million dollars I won’t come: When Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing at wedding

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar once refused to sing at a wedding despite the organisers offering her millions of dollars, Asha Bhosle had revealed on the reality show DID L’il Masters 5, as per a report in The Indian Express.

“She was offered one million dollars to sing at a wedding. They said, ‘sirf do ghante darshan dijiye (Just come for two hours and attend the wedding)’. The singer replied, 'Even if you give me five million dollars I won’t come'," Bhosle recalled.

On the same lines, Bhosle had shared another story at the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony.

“Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth million dollars or pounds. They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me, ‘Will you sing at a wedding?’ I said I won’t, and she then told the rep, ‘We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings.’ That person was very disappointed."

Reacting to the revelations, actor Kangana Ranaut agreed with 'the Nightingale's,' policy of not performing at weddings.