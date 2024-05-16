Excitement builds as IIFA Utsavam 2024 unveils hosts and performers line-up

Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, IIFA Utsavam 2024 guarantees a remarkable two-day event filled with passion, talent, and cultural richness.

The highly anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 is presented in partnership with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

The grand opening on day one will shine a spotlight on awards and performances in Tamil and Malayalam languages, while the following day will be exclusively dedicated to Telugu and Kannada.

Recognizing the achievements of South Indian cinema and showcasing the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, the global tour of IIFA Utsavam serves as a unifying platform, bringing together these four esteemed sectors.

Featuring stellar performances by renowned figures from the South Indian film industry, award presentations, and cultural exhibitions, this event promises to be a lavish and spirited affair.

Presenting the magnificent Host & Performer Line-up, embellishing the vibrant global stage of IIFA Utsavam this September 2024, set against the dazzling backdrop of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.

6th September 2024 IIFA Utsavam Awards and performances in Tamil and Malayalam languages:

Performers:

· Regina Cassandra (Tamil and Telugu)

· Prabhu Deva (All 4 languages)

· Jiiva (Tamil and Malayalam)

7th September IIFA Utsavam Awards and performances in Telugu and Kannada:

Hosts:

· Rana Dagubatti (Telugu)

· Akul Balaji - Host (Kannada)

· Vijay Raghavendra - Host (Kannada)

Performers:

· DSP (All 4 languages)

· Rakul Preet Singh (Telugu and Tamil)

· Sreeleela (Telugu and Kannada)

From captivating performances to heartfelt tributes, the two-day celebration will showcase the best of South Indian cinema in a manner that will leave a lasting impression on all attendees.