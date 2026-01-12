<p>Tragedy has struck amid the fan frenzy celebrations of megastar Chiranjeevi’s Makar Sankranthi 2026 release, <em>Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu</em>. While the movie opened to celebrations, it turned sombre after an individual allegedly died of a cardiac arrest.</p><p>This news is spreading like wildfire, leaving the megastar's followers devastated. This news has sent shockwaves of grief across the industry and Megastar fans.</p><p>Reportedly, the tragic incident happened in Hyderabad at the Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally. According to reports, the fan collapsed midway through the film. After he was found unresponsive by those nearby, local authorities were alerted. Police believe a sudden cardiac arrest was the likely cause of death.</p>.<p>The fan has been identified as Anand Kumar, a retired police official, and has previously served in the 12th Battalion of the police department.</p><p>Visuals showing the individual being carried out on a stretcher from the theater are going viral on social media. The heartwrenching footage is garnering attention on social media, and netizens are reacting to the sudden loss.</p><p>Released just in time for the Sankranti festivities, <em>Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu</em> brings together Telugu legends Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati alongside Nayanthara. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy is already dominating the box office following its January 12 release.</p>