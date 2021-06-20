Father's day 2021: 7 popular films that celebrate the shades of fatherhood

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna recently paid tribute to his father and Tollywood icon Sr NTR on his birth anniversary, calling him a source of inspiration. In doing so, 'Nata Simha' highlighted that one's nannagaru is always one's first hero. Over the years, quite a few filmmakers have highlighted the father sentiment through their work. On Father's Day 2021, here is a look at seven Indian movies that celebrate 'dad'.

Shakti (Hindi, 1982)

Shakti revolved around the tense equation between a police officer, played by Dilip Kumar, and his 'corrupt' son, essayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The film had a riveting screenplay that showcased the father as a dutybound and revered figure who is above bias. Big B's scenes with the 'Original King Khan' were as intense as can be. The biggie, which didn't do too well at the box office, has attained cult status over the years.

Kireedam (Malayalam, 1989)

The Mollywood classic was an emotional drama that explored the bond between a head constable (Thilakan) and his loving son, played by Mohanlal. It featured several deeply emotional sequences, which were relatable and realistic. Many consider the film to be a celebration of 'unconditional love'. It was later remade in five Indian languages--Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, and Kannada.

Ishtam (Malayalam, 2001)

Dileep's Ishtam was a father-son tale with a twist as it revolved around what happens when the protagonist decides to help his dad reunite with an old lover. The film featured several light-hearted yet meaningful scenes, which catered to the family audience. It is perhaps one of the few films to show an aging father as a lover. Ishtam was remade in Hindi as Mere Baap Pehle Aap with Akshaye Khanna in the lead.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (Telugu, 2013)

The Srikanth Addala-helmed family drama focussed on the life of a kind-hearted aging man, played by Prakash Raj, who serves as the glue that keeps his family together. It explored the father-son bond as well the dynamics between brothers. The film had a star-studded cast that included Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Anjali and Samantha Akkineni.

Maanikya (Kannada, 2014)

Maanikya was an action drama with a strong father sentiment--a rare combination. The biggie revolved around the journey of a principled man of the masses, played by V Ravichandran, who sacrifices everything he values, to end a violent war. The Crazy Star's first meeting with his reel son, played by Sudeep was a highlight of the film. Maanikya, an adaptation of Prabhas' Telugu film Mirchi, had an impressive cast that included Ramya Krishnan and Varalaxmi.

Dangal (Hindi, 2016)

The Aamir Khan-starrer was the story of a caring but strict father who teaches his daughters the art of wrestling to fulfill his dream of winning Olympic gold. The actor's scenes with his daughter were intense and heartwarming. The film's popular song Haanikarak Bapu highlighted how a father can be a perfect mentor and a strict disciplinarian.

Pernabu ( Tamil, 2019)

Malayalam legend Mammootty played caregiver to his differently-abled daughter in Ram's critically-acclaimed masterpiece. The film highlighted how the bond between a young child and her father evolves over time. It was dubbed and partially reshot in Malayalam under the same title.