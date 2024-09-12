Fatima Sana Shaikh to play Yuvraj Singh's love interest in upcoming biopic?

Since the announcement of the biopic on Yuvraj Singh’s remarkable journey—from cricket prodigy to World Cup champion to cancer survivor—there’s been significant interest in the film. While the search for the male lead continues, rumors are swirling about the female lead, with reports indicating that makers have locked Fatima Sana Shaikh as the cricketer’s love interest.

"Fatima Sana Shaikh is being considered for the role of Yuvraj Singh's love interest in his biopic. While neither the actress nor the filmmakers have confirmed this, she will likely play a significant role in the film," an independent source from the industry revealed.

Moreover, with Fatima Sana Shaikh having previously portrayed real-life personalities like Geeta Phogat in Dangal and Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur, her potential role as Yuvraj Singh’s love interest in the biopic would be a captivating new chapter in her career, should the speculation prove true.

In August, the filmmakers announced a biographical movie that will explore the remarkable journey of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

According to a press release, the film is described as a "grand celebration of Singh’s extraordinary journey and contributions to cricket, highlighting his career achievements, the memorable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, his brave off-field struggles, and his comeback to cricket in 2012."

The untitled biopic will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, who is known for Sachin: A Billion Dreams and the upcoming Aamir Khan film, Sitaare Zameen Par.