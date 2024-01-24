'Fighter': First screening will be held for IAF officers to whom the film is dedicated

Well packed with adrenaline-pumping action and patriotism, Siddharth Anand's Fighter is all set to hit the theatres across the nation on January 25.
The trailer gives the audience a sneak peek into the heroism of the brave IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their courage and devotion towards the nation with pride. Keeping this in consideration, the makers have decided to hold the first special screening of Fighter for the IAF officers to whom the movie has been dedicated.
The lead cast Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone, along with director Siddharth Anand, will attend the special screening. The first special screening of the film with the presence of the team will be at Chanakyapuri in Delhi, where the IAF officers will watch the film.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomises cinematic brilliance.
This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Gear up for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theatres on January 25, 2024.