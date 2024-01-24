'Fighter': First screening will be held for IAF officers to whom the film is dedicated

Well packed with adrenaline-pumping action and patriotism, Siddharth Anand's Fighter is all set to hit the theatres across the nation on January 25.

The trailer gives the audience a sneak peek into the heroism of the brave IAF officers who safeguard our skies with their courage and devotion towards the nation with pride. Keeping this in consideration, the makers have decided to hold the first special screening of Fighter for the IAF officers to whom the movie has been dedicated.